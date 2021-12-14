After Kareena Kapoor, Her Friends Maheep Kapoor & Seema Khan Test COVID Positive

COVID-19 is not over yet and as the deadly virus has made a comeback with it's new Omicron variant, it has become more severe than ever before and Bollywood celebrities, like any other individual, too cannot escape from it's consequences.

As per Pinkvilla, Maheep Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's friend, tested COVID positive with mild symptoms of cold and fever, and she has quarantined herself. She urged others to get tested, especially those who came in contact with her in the past few days.

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to instagram to inform her fans and well wishers that she tested positive for COVID, along with sister Amrita Arora. And now as per latest reports, her close friends Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor have also positive.

Maheep Kapoor is a jewellery designer and is married to actor Sanjay Kapoor, whereas, her close friend Seema Khan is a fashion designer by profession and is actor Sohail Khan's wife.

Kareena Kapoor Khan tests COVID positive

Kareena Kapoor in her statement wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress was criticized for her irresponsible behaviour, as she was spotted attending a dinner party at Anil Kapoor's newlywed daughter Rhea Kapoor's house before testing positive.

Following this, Kareena's spokesperson clarified on her behalf and said, "As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family."

BMC sources also directly claimed that Kareena Kapoor and Amrita have violated the COVID norms and that they should have been more careful. But Kareena and her team, justified their actions by saying that they had taken all the necessary precautions and it was just an intimate dinner with close friends and family.

