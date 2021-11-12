After Kiara Advani & Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's Doppelganger Sets Internet Ablaze; Watch

Recently, a video of Instagram influencer Aishwarya Singh took over the internet due to her uncanny resemblance to actor Kiara Advani. Shershaah star Kiara, herself, dropped a reel video that was made by Aishwarya on her official Instagram handle. In the video, Aishwarya had recreated a scene from the war-based biopic.

Earlier, snaps of Katrina Kaif's doppelganger had gone viral. Katrina's lookalike, Alina Rai is a social media influencer, who describes herself as an actor in IG bio.

Alia Bhatt's doppelganger's pictures take over the internet

Now yet another actor Alia Bhatt's doppelganger is making rounds on the internet. An influencer from Assam who goes by the name, Celesti Bairagey is creating a buzz on social media due to her resemblance to Alia Bhatt. The Instagram influencer has over 80.7K followers on the photo-sharing site.

A glance at Celesti Bairagey's Insta handle displays her uncanny resemblance to the Highway star. Coming across Bairagey's video where she can be seen flaunting her Mehendi is making rounds on the internet. Many social media users rushed to flood her comments section to question if she literally is Alia. Several netizens have also said that her smile resembles that of the actor.

Yet another video featuring Celesti Bairagey donning a green lehenga has gone viral. The social media influencer can be seen twirling to Alia Bhatt's hit song, Mast Magan from 2 States. Several of her pictures where she can be seen donning ethnic clothes are also trending on the photo-sharing site.

Netizens' reaction on Alia Bhatt's lookalike

A quick glance of Celesti Bairagey's Instagram feed displays her uncanny resemblance to the Kapoor and Sons star. The comments section of her posts is filled up with comments from netizens. An Insta user asked, Ïs that Alia?" while another one wrote, "This picture is actually confusing. Alia or Celesti." A netizen commented, "Alia Part 2." Another one chipped, "Looking like Alia" with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Several others simply dropped surprising face, heart-eyed face, and red heart emoticons in the comments section.

Take a look at more snaps and videos giving a glimpse of Celesti's resemblance with Alia Bhatt.

Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt/@celesti.bairagey