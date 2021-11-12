Last Updated:

After Kiara Advani & Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's Doppelganger Sets Internet Ablaze; Watch

A social media influencer from Assam who goes by the name, Celesti Bairagey is creating a buzz on social media due to her resemblance with Alia Bhatt.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Kiara Advani

 Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt/@celesti.bairagey


Recently, a video of Instagram influencer Aishwarya Singh took over the internet due to her uncanny resemblance to actor Kiara Advani. Shershaah star Kiara, herself, dropped a reel video that was made by Aishwarya on her official Instagram handle. In the video, Aishwarya had recreated a scene from the war-based biopic.

Earlier, snaps of Katrina Kaif's doppelganger had gone viral. Katrina's lookalike, Alina Rai is a social media influencer, who describes herself as an actor in IG bio. 

Alia Bhatt's doppelganger's pictures take over the internet

Now yet another actor Alia Bhatt's doppelganger is making rounds on the internet. An influencer from Assam who goes by the name, Celesti Bairagey is creating a buzz on social media due to her resemblance to Alia Bhatt. The Instagram influencer has over 80.7K followers on the photo-sharing site. 

READ | Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding in December? Here's why 2021-end could be the date

A glance at Celesti Bairagey's Insta handle displays her uncanny resemblance to the Highway star. Coming across Bairagey's video where she can be seen flaunting her Mehendi is making rounds on the internet. Many social media users rushed to flood her comments section to question if she literally is Alia. Several netizens have also said that her smile resembles that of the actor. 

READ | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's new Diwali pic gets fans excited; sparks wedding speculation

Yet another video featuring Celesti Bairagey donning a green lehenga has gone viral. The social media influencer can be seen twirling to Alia Bhatt's hit song, Mast Magan from 2 States. Several of her pictures where she can be seen donning ethnic clothes are also trending on the photo-sharing site. 

READ | Sooryavanshi reviewed by Anushka Sharma & Alia Bhatt; 'movie brings back magic of cinemas'

Netizens' reaction on Alia Bhatt's lookalike

A quick glance of Celesti Bairagey's Instagram feed displays her uncanny resemblance to the Kapoor and Sons star. The comments section of her posts is filled up with comments from netizens. An Insta user asked, Ïs that Alia?" while another one wrote, "This picture is actually confusing. Alia or Celesti." A netizen commented, "Alia Part 2." Another one chipped, "Looking like Alia" with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Several others simply dropped surprising face, heart-eyed face, and red heart emoticons in the comments section. 

READ | Alia Bhatt turns cheerleader for Katrina as latter dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

Take a look at more snaps and videos giving a glimpse of Celesti's resemblance with Alia Bhatt. 

 Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt/@celesti.bairagey

READ | Nykaa Listing: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif among investors in e-commerce unicorn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatts doppelganger, Kiara Advani
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com