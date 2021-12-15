After KJo's Party, 110 Contacts Of Those Tested Positive Were Screened For COVID-19 By BMC

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Monday after they attended a dinner party at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Soon after the two actors had tested positive, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive. In a statement given by a BMC official, about 110 contacts of the attendants of the party were tested for the virus.

More contacts of the COVID+ve attendees of KJo's party tested for COVID-19

As per ANI, Suresh Kakani, Additonal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gave a statement regarding Karan Johar's dinner party. He said,

"110 contacts (of those tested positive after they attended the party) were tested for Covid, their reports are negative. Action is being taken as per our guidelines."

Mumbai | 110 contacts (of those tested positive after they attended the party) were tested for Covid, their reports are negative. Action is being taken as per our guidelines: Suresh Kakani, Addnl Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Karan Johar's party pic.twitter.com/nGZlR2gOFD — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Soon after the actors were tested positive BMC sanitized Kareena and Karan's house, also Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor tested positive for the virus. Earlier, this day it was reported that Kareena's house help was also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Kareena had confirmed her diagnosis with a post on her Instagram story and had said that she has isolated herself after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor also stated that her family and staff have received both doses of the vaccine. "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon,” she wrote in her story.

A spokesperson of the actor also released a statement on her behalf and said,

"Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family."

Image: Instagram/Amuaroraofficial