The much-awaited wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt soon became the talk of the town after speculations about them tieing the knot in a few days began making rounds on the internet. While the couple has not confirmed anything about their wedding officially, fans are eagerly waiting for some updates on their preparations. While most of the details about the rumoured ceremony are still under wraps, some preparations are taking place on a wide scale. After the couple's under-construction Krishan Raj Bungalow was decked up with lights, now RK Studios was seen glowing with strings of bulbs.

RK Studios, which was established by Raj Kapoor in Mumbai, has been lit up with lights ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding. Pictures and videos of RK Studios are currently making rounds on the internet as it is all decked up with strings of lights. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the pre-wedding festivities of Alia and Ranbir are expected to take place at RK Studios. These pre-wedding festivities include Mehendi, Sangeet, and a Cocktail party. The couple's nuptials are reportedly scheduled for April 14 and will be held at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu residence in Mumbai.

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction house Krishna Raj bungalow, named after his grandparents, was seen being decorated with lights. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been keeping a track of the bungalow's construction and were often seen visiting the construction site. While the bungalow has not been completed yet, ahead of their rumoured wedding it is now all decorated with lights. The bungalow is located in Chembur, Mumbai, and if reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia will be moving in there after their wedding and once the house is ready.

More about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's nuptials

As per a report by HT City, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's nuptials will take place on April 14, 2022, at Kapoor's residence Vastu, located in Bandra. The couple's wedding ceremony is expected to be a private one with only 45-50 guests in attendance. The guest list so far includes Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. The couple's Mehendi ceremony is slated to take place on April 13, while the Haldi function will happen on April 14.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/Varinder Chawla