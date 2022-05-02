After Mumbai, Ajay Devgn To Resume Shooting For A Major Portion Of 'Drishyam 2' In Goa

Actor Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of his latest released film Runway 34, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film revolves around pilot Vikrant Khanna facing a horrific incident after taking a challenging call several thousand feet above the ground. Ajay Devgn starrer was released on April 29, 222, and received decent reviews from both viewers and critics. Now, the 53-year-old actor is all set to wow the audience again with his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the upcoming film Drishyam 2.

Ajay Devgn to commence Drishyam 2 shoot in Goa

As per the recent development by Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn will soon resume shooting for Drishyam 2 from this week itself in Goa. As per the source of publication, a major portion of the forthcoming film will be shot in Goa and the RRR fame will be there for almost a month. A source close to the development stated that another smaller portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai.

Recently, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to announce that the shoot of the upcoming movie will also take place in Goa. Sharing a photo which appears to be an edited one, Devgn wrote in the caption, "Can Vijay protect his family again? Drishyam 2 shoot begins." The pic featured him along with Shriya Sarana and director Abhishek Pathak. Have a look:

Earlier, Ajay Devgn released a statement as he opened up about Drishyam 2. He said, "Drishyam was loved and it’s a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I’m keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Akshaye Khanna joins the cast of Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn's upcoming highly-anticipated film will see several stars, including Tabu and Shriya Saran respiring their respective roles. However, there are also some additions to the film's cast as Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna recently came on board. Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu shared an adorable pic which saw her and Akshaye Khanna sitting on a couch. She captioned her post, "Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2 Akshaye Khanna..#TrulyTalented."

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn