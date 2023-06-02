After OTT, Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Bandaa To Release In Cinema Halls

In a surprise turn of events, the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is all set for a theatrical release. What makes this development one of a kind, is that the drama film, was originally an OTT release. After critical acclaim for the film and Bajpayee's performance in general has been the reason behind the makers' decision to test the film's fate at the box office.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to release in theatres

Manoj Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Image Credits: Bhanushali Studios Limited​​​​​​​)

Box office trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news of film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, getting a theatrical release. The decision has been taken by the makers, owing to the rave reviews the film has been picking up ever since it released on a major OTT-streaming platform on May 23 this year. Its week long streaming has established a strong demand for a theatre experience for the film which the makers have responded to in the affirmative, with this move.

Details on the theatrical release

Manoj Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Image Credits: Bhanushali Studios Limited​​​​​​​)

Though Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will be getting a theatrical release starting today, it will be limited in nature. The film is currently screening at 20 locations across 4 circuits with 6 theatres in Mumbai, 9 theatres in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, 1 theatre in Rajasthan and 4 theatres in Bihar running it. The film has been given a 'UA' certification by the CBFC on June 1. The film has a run time of 132 minutes.

More about the film

Manoj Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Image Credits: Bhanushali Studios Limited​​​​​​​)

The film is a courtroom drama centred around the efforts of one man, to bring justice to girls wronged by a godman. Spanning five years, it portrays the efforts of Advocate PC Solanki, played by Manoj Bajpayee as he single-handedly helps girls find justice. Pegged as "an ordinary lawyer's extraordinary quest for justice," Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai also notably reunites the pairing of Manoj Bajpayee with writer Suparn Verma, who had earlier worked together on The Family Man.