After Paris, Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad Vacation In London, Feast On Burgers; Have A Look

After spending quality time in Paris, actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad have reached their next holiday destination, London. The duo feasted on some mouth-watering burgers glimpses of which were shared by Saba on her social media space, however, she did not share a picture of themselves.

The pic shared by Saba Azad on her Instagram stories had her and Hrithik's hands as the duo held burgers. As per the picture, the couple sat at a table in an open restaurant with a bowl of fries also kept on the table. Sharing the photo, the 36-year-old wrote, "Ogres touchdown London!! Let the feasting commence!!". She even geo-tagged the location as Patty&Bun, which is a burger restaurant.

Saba recently took to her Instagram space and shared some glimpses from her Paris vacation with beau Hrithik Roshan. Recently, the Shaandaar actor dropped a video from their road trip. The clip saw her panning the camera towards the War actor who was driving the car. The video totally focused on Roshan's hands who also took off his hat in the end. Saba captioned the post, "c’est comme ça!!" which loosely translates to ‘that is just the way it is’.

Earlier, she even shared a picture of herself with a coffee cup, captioning it, "Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan". The actor could be seen gazing into a distance as Hrithik candidly captures her in the camera. Fans were happy to see both of them together which is evident from the comment section as a netizen wrote, "So happy to see him happy with his someone,, whom he's such into!!!! After so long @hrithikroshan", and many fans dropped hearts to the post.

More about the couple

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been garnering headlines since they were spotted together in a cafe in Mumbai. Though the two have neither made their relationship official nor denied the rumours, it's quite evident from their day-to-day outings that the duo is too much into each other. Recently, they even made an appearance together at a B-Town party. Earlier, a pic featuring Hrithik, Saba, and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni posing together at a cafe went viral on social media.

