In his recent interaction with Chief Ministers of various states, PM Narendra Modi warned about the repercussions of the COVID crisis. During his address, PM Modi laid stress on the significance of prioritising the administration of COVID vaccines to every eligible child in order to curb the spread of the virus. Soon after PM Modi's address, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to opine on the same.

In order to achieve the aforementioned vaccination goal, PM Modi stressed that there was a requirement to run special campaigns on COVID-19 vaccination at the school levels. Soon after PM Modi concluded his interaction with the CMs, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and reacted to a post by UNICEF India by responding to the clarion call by the premiere.

Amitabh Bachchan opines on vaccination drive for children

In his tweet, the 79-year-old actor wrote how vaccination has proved to be the 'strongest tool' to protect the health and wellbeing of children. Furthermore, the Pink actor also explained the importance of getting children vaccinated and how it will be beneficial for the 'next generation.'

Throwing light on the importance of vaccination, Bachchan, who is the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, wrote, "They have been the strongest tool we have to protect the health and wellbeing of our children. Vaccines are protection. Protection for you. Protection for children everywhere. Protection for the next generation."

Speaking more on the matter, Bachchan added, "Immunization has been at the heart of UNICEF's work over the last 70 years. It has an organisation that has worked assiduously towards immunization for children around the world. No organisation is better placed than UNICEF for the delivery of these vaccines. " Adding, the legendary actor states, "Imagine how wonderful it would be if in our country all babies and children are fully immunized against all preventable diseases."

COVID vaccination for children

According to ANI, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years commenced on March 16, 2022. So far, 2,75,34,619 adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 43,87,961 have received the second dose.

Children from age of group of 15-18 has received 5,82,59,733 first dose and 4,17,47,337 second dose.