After Priyanka Chopra, Amaal Malik Opens Up About Bollywood Campism: I Face It Daily

After Priyanka Chopra, music composer Amaal Mallik opened up about politics in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra, recently revealed why she transitioned to a career in Hollywood after an illustrious run in the Bollywood industry. Following her revelation that she had been cornered within the Bollywood industry, music composer Amaal Malik has revealed that he has been struggling with the same as well. Amaal Mallik took to social media in order to give his take on the issue.

Amaal Mallik said in a tweet that he faces the same problems as Priyanka Chopra did “on a daily basis.” He added that when fans ask him about his lack of participation in Bollywood films, it’s because of his complications within the industry. He further said that the “truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within Bollywood” needs to see the light of day more frequently. He also referred to Priyanka Chopra as an amazing woman and criticised how she was treated within Bollywood.

Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis.



When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films ? Now you know ;)



The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often 💆🏻‍♂️🖕🏻



See what they tried to do to this amazing woman 👎🏻 https://t.co/pYPpWxY9MD — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) March 28, 2023

Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Priyanka Chopra’s ostracisation

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and gave her support to Priyanka Chopra. She alleged that many key figures in Bollywood bullied the actor into leaving the Bollywood film industry. She added that the media also portrayed the actor in a negative light, which was further detrimental to her career. While concluding her criticism, the Queen star said that those who are responsible for such treatment should be held accountable.

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood run so far

Priyanka Chopra released the hit single In My City. Subsequently, she led the spy-thriller show Quantico. Furthermore, the star is appearing alongside The Eternals star Richard Madden in Citadel, and is slated to appear in the upcoming film, Love Again.