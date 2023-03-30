After Priyanka Chopra's ‘cornered’ In Bollywood Remark, Actress’ Manager Mocks Naysayers

Priyanka Chopra’s manager revealed what was told to her when she offered the Fashion actress a career in the West. After Priyanka shared the reasons behind seeking a career in Hollywood as she was being "pushed into a corner in Bollywood", her manager Anjula Acharia also recalled what happened during that time.

In a conversation with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka said, "I had people not casting me for reasons, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break." The Sky Is Pink actress' comments on Bollywood and moving out to the West have got support from fans on social media. Some even dug out an old interview of Anjula which referred to what Priyanka was facing back in time.

Priyanka Chopra’s manager’s account of what happened to her

In a 2021 interview, Anjula Acharia shared the reaction of some "prominent people in Bollywood" when they heard that she (Priyanka) was planning to bulid a career for in Hollywood. "They were just so negative about her (Priyanka). They were like ‘she’s never gonna work, I don't know why you are wasting your time,” Anjula said. She added that she felt hurt by the comments but her self-belief kicked in and she was sure that Priyanka would do well in Hollywood.

Anjula Acharia says 'naysayers are just noise'

After fans shared quotes from Anjula Acharia's 2021 interview, she reaffirmed that Priyanka Chopra is a "global star". “Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV,” Anjula wrote in her latest tweet.

Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV! — Anjula Acharia (@anjulaacharia) March 28, 2023

Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood career

Priyanka Chopra was in Coorg shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's 2011 movie 7 Khoon Maaf when Anjula Acharia asked the actress if she was interested in music. Priyanka started her career in Los Angeles as a singer in 2012 she was signed by American record label Interscope Records where its founder Jimmy Iovine was her talent scout. She gained prominence through music videos In My City and Exotic.

She later went on to become the first South Asian actor to headline an American network drama series in her Hollywood debut through ABC's thriller drama series Quantico in 2015.

(With PTI inputs)