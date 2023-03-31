After Priyanka Chopra, Shekhar Suman Says Bollywood 'ganged Up' Against Him, Son Adhyayan

Shekhar Suman recently opened up about Priyanka Chopra's remark on Bollywood and said that he and his son Adhyayan Suman have faced similar issues in the industry. He revealed that several people ganged up against them and sabotaged their acting careers. Shekhar Suman further quoted these people as "'gangsters."

Shekhar Suman tweeted, "I know of atleast 4ppl in the industry who have ganged up to have me n adhyayan removed from many projects. I know it for sure. These 'gangsters' have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattle snake. But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us."

Shekhar Suman suppors Priyanka Chopra

Shekhar Suman's tweet came after Priyanka Chopra talked about Bollywood politics in a podcast. Responding to the same, Shekhar Suman wrote, "Priyanka Chopra's sensational revelation has not come as a shocker. It is well known the way the cabal within the film industry functions. It will oppress, suppress and persecute you till you are finished. It happened with SSR."

In another tweet he wrote, "It will happen to others too. That's the way the cookie crumbles in the industry. Take it or leave it and Priyanka decided to leave and thank God she did. For now we have a true-blue global icon representing India in Hollywood. As they say every cloud has a silver lining."

A person commented on his tweet, "Happened with ur son also if not wrong because he is a good #Actor," to which the actor replied, "Luckily Sanjay Leela Bhansali saw potential in him and cast him in not one but two v imp roles in his magnum opus Heera Mandi."

Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood politics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently disclosed that she decided to switch her career from Bollywood to Hollywood because she had some issues with people in the Hindi film industry. Reportedly, she moved to Hollywood as Bollywood people were not signing movies with her. She blamed everything on the politics.