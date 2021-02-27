After Shahid Kapoor Shares A 'legendary' Photo, Fans Ask When Is 'Kabir Singh 2' Happening

After receiving a lot of birthday wishes by netizens as well as his celebrity pals on February 25, 2021, Shahid Kapoor posted a "legendary" photograph on his Instagram handle. On Friday, February 26, the actor shared a selfie of himself flaunting his aviator glasses, similar to what he sported in his blockbuster film Kabir Singh. Soon after the picture surfaced on social media, ardent fans of Shahid flocked to the comment section of his post to know whether a Kabir Singh sequel is on the cards.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of His 'post 40 Feelings' With Dance Move

Fans want to know when is Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh 2 happening

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh enjoys a massive fanbase across the country to date even though it had hit the silver screen back in June 2019. On Friday, the Padmaavat actor treated fans with a close-up selfie of himself, rocking his 'Kabir Singh' style sunglasses. Shahid took to his Instagram handle to post the photograph, in which, he looked nothing less than suave in a grey tank top, sporting a well-groomed beard and an unkempt hairdo.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor Extend Birthday Wishes For Shahid Kapoor

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, "Ae ae ae. . Hope you all had a good day." In no time from posting, Shahid's photo left fans gushing over his Kabir Singh look.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Also Read | 'Love It': Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Zomato Wishing Him In 'Kabir Singh' Style

Just like every other picture, Shahid's latest one also went viral on Instagram and was quick to win netizens' hearts. So far, the Udta Punjab actor's IG post raked over a whopping 897k likes and more than 3.7k comments as his true blue followers were all-praise about his dapper look. While many called the photograph "legendary", a couple of fans also slid into the comment section of his post to question him about Kabir Singh 2. One fan commented writing, "Shahid sir, Kabir Singh 2 kab aa rahi hai? (When is Kabir Singh 2 happening?)".

Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

Released in 2019, Kabir Singh, an official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, was made on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore and went on to collect Rs 278 crore at the domestic box office.

Also Read | On Shahid Kapoor's Birthday, Ishaan Khatter Uses 90's Movie Reference To Pour In 'love'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.