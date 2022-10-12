After Sindoor, Urvashi Rautela Wishes Karwa Chauth To Fans; Netizens Have This Observation

Urvashi Rautela has made a new addition to her series of cryptic posts amid her visit to Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup. Many have called her out for 'stalking' cricketer Rishabh Pant, who's stationed in the country with the Indian cricket team. In her latest post, the actor shared pictures of her dressed in a white and red outfit and wished her fans 'Happy Karwa Chauth in advance'. The comments section was again filled with Rishabh Pant references, with one netizen mentioning, "Nothing just another post for Rishabh pant."

Urvashi Rautela wishes 'Happy Karwa Chauth' in new post from Australia

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 12, Rautela shared two pictures of her dressed in a white top and red skirt with a matching hairband. In the caption, she wrote, "May The Moon Light, Flood Your Life With, Happiness & Joy, Peace & Harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth..!! in adv." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, netizens dropped comments like, "Rishabh Pant ke liye hai yeh shayad (this is for Rishabh Pant, I think)," "Aap bhi Karva Chauth vrat rakhogi (will you also keep fast on Karva Chauth)?” among other things.

This comes a day after Urvashi dropped a picture with Sindoor on her forehead, while also penning a note about a woman's love for her husband. The cryptic note read, "Prem mein paid premika ko, sindoor se pirya kuchh bhi nahin hota. Saari rasm rivaz ke saath, umrabhar ka saath piya tumse. (There is nothing more important than sindoor for a woman in love. Along with all the rituals, all a woman needs is to be with her husband.)"

Urvashi and Rishabh sparked relationship rumours in 2018 after being spotted at various outings. However, the cricketer denied dating her the following year. The duo was also involved in a social media feud recently after Urvashi claimed that 'Mr. RP’ once waited for her for 10 hours in a hotel lobby.