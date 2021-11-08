After 'Sooryavanshi', Here Are Five Bollywood Cop Dramas That May Interest You

With the overarching success in just 3 days of its release, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi has reignited the interest of the Indian audience in cop dramas. The cop movie genre has been prevalent in Bollywood for a long time, with yesteryear films like Ardh Satya, Gangaajal among others setting the stage for the emergence of the 'cop universe'.

The recent times have also seen Rohit Shetty taking charge of curating films like Simmba and Singham franchise, with actors like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn playing the no-nonsense policemen. After Sooryavanshi, take a look at these five masala cop entertainers for your upcoming weekend binge.

Here are 5 iconic Bollywood cop dramas

Rowdy Rathore

Coming from director Prabhudeva, the 2012 Akshay Kumar starrer not only became a buzzing hit but also sparked a change from the erstwhile action drama flicks. Kumar's double avatar of a brave police officer and thief became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It follows the story of thief Shiva, who happens to be a lookalike of a cop named Vikram. Vikram's demise leads to Shiva taking up his role, and what follows is bouts of laughter, mayhem with a touch of emotional moments.

Singham

Ajay Devgn's Singham franchise began with the 2011 action drama, showcasing Ajay in his quest to ward off corruption. The multilayered themes in the film deal with white-collar crimes, systemic failures among other things. The affable cop Bajirao Singham won over the audience's hearts. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Simmba

Another Rohit Shetty masterpiece, Ranveer Singh's Simmba followed the story of cop Sangram Bhalerao, an erstwhile corrupt officer who is made to lead a righteous life after facing a tragedy that strikes down his dear ones. The movie also marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan, while Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn also helmed pivotal roles.

Black Friday

Taking a turn from the mainstream masala entertainers, Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday provided an in-depth understanding of police workings and procedures. Following the events of the 1992 Bombay blasts, it showcases how cops operate when there are thousands of suspects, arrests and brainwashed criminals to deal with.

Jai Gangaajal

The 2016 Prakash Jha directorial comes as a follow up to the 2013 crime drama Gangaajal. Starring Priyanka Chopra as IPS Abha Mathur, the movie followed her mission to put an end to corruption, terror, and anarchy. It also starred Manav Kaul, Rahul Bhat, and Queen Harish in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SIDKANNAN/@RANVEEROFFICIAL)