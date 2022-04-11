Even after a month of release, director Vivek Agnihotri's much-talked film, The Kashmir Files is managing to pull people to theatres. With its gripping storyline and acting craft of the senior stars in the film, the movie has smashed all the box office records and has set the cash registers ringing. Now after witnessing major success, the makers have reunited again for two more films.

The Kashmir Files has stirred strings of emotions in people with its storyline that is based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland which eventually resulted in a genocide. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, Vive Agnihotri, and Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The Kashmir Files makers reunite for 2 films

Now, on the occasion of Abhishek Agarwal’s birthday, the director took immense pride in announcing his next collaboration with the producer. Vivek made the announcement by sharing a small promo video that gave a glimpse of their next two films together after The Kashmir Files.

The video boasted of the great success that the entire team is witnessing with the successful run of The Kashmir Files. The video also explained that the makers have reunited again to narrate “two brutally honest tales of humanity". Though the director did not reveal much about the upcoming projects, however, the announcement video has left fans excited.

“A very happy birthday to Tiger Producer @abhishekofficl. Gives me great pleasure to announce a new collaboration between @AAArtsOfficial & @i_ambuddha. Love. Always,” Vivek wrote alongside the video. Soon after the video was released, fans showed their support for the untitled projects and expressed their excitement for the same.

Often during the press conference of his latest release, the director has been heard talking about his upcoming projects. Last year he had announced The Delhi Files, the latest in his trilogy of 'untold stories of independent India". His first in the trilogy was The Tashkent Files - Right To Truth, the second was The Kashmir Files-Right To Justice and the next boldest one in line is The Delhi Files- Right To Life. Vivek even shared the poster of the film last year in September.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has surpassed Rs 250 crore mark at the box office and became the first Hindi film to achieve the milestone post-pandemic. The fifth weekend of the film witnessed a notable growth in the business due to the absence of any new release this weekend. The hard-hitting movie stands at a total of Rs 250.73 crores at the box office.

Image: Twitter/@Taran_Adarsh/@TheKashmiFiles