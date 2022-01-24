After Vamika's Photo Surfaces Online, Fans Revisit Anushka, Virat's Childhood Pics; See

After Vamika's glimpses were shown during the Indian cricket team's latest ODI against South Africa, held in Cape Town, fans are revisiting childhood pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Fans are revisiting some old social media posts of the power couple to see the similarity between their childhood pictures and Vamika. Here are some adorable childhood photos of Virat and Anushka.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma both looked adorable as kids. They have, on several occasions, shared their childhood photos on their respective social media handles. While Virat has celebrated two million Instagram followers in the past by posting a throwback photo, Anushka has shared them with her brother on Raksha Bandhan. Here is how the two looked adorable as kids.

Virat, Anushka's fans get furious at broadcasters for revealing Vamika's face

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter on January 11, 2021. Ever since their daughter was born, the couple took the decision of not uploading her pictures and told the same to their fans. On several occasions, they have also requested their fans and media to respect their child's privacy. Recently, the couple asked the Indian paparazzi to not take pictures of their toddler, and when the latter respectfully obliged, the couple appreciated them via social media. The media and their fans have been respectful of their decisions and never shared a photo of Vamika. However, in a recent turn of events, a few glimpses of Vamika were out during the India Vs South Africa ODI match.

During the match, Anushka Sharma came to support her cricketer husband and brought along their one-year-old daughter Vamika. During the LIVE broadcast, the camera panned towards the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star who held her daughter in her hands. The camera then switched to Virat Kohli looking at his daughter. However, the few seconds clip was enough for it to go viral and it began surfacing on the internet.

While many were happy to see Vamika, the couple's fans were furious at the broadcaster for invading their privacy. The couple has earlier mentioned how they want their daughter to grow up and make the decision of uploading her pictures on social media herself. The couple has not filed any statement about the incident yet.

Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli