After Vic-Kat, Ali Fazal And Richa Chaddha Planning Intimate Wedding? Read Details

After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's nuptials earlier this month, rumours are rife that Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha are gearing up to take the plunge in March next year. The duo was set to tie the knot in 2020, however, COVID-19 related delays put their plan on hold.

According to Mid-Day reports, the lovebirds are now preparing to get hitched next year and are zeroing down on the ideal location. Sources state that the wedding will be a 'two-city affair' happening in both Delhi and Mumbai. Ali and Richa worked out the dates of a summer wedding since they have projects lined up in April.

The duo will reportedly hold an 'intimate' wedding ceremony, having only close friends and family members in attendance. The duo met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and hit it off instantly. They've also rolled out their own production house called Pushing Buttons Studio.

Their wedding details come days after Richa Chaddha clocked her 35th birthday, on which Ali shared an adorable post of the duo's favourite moments. Sharing a series of hilarious videos, Ali quipped that he missed her and their home and cannot wait to celebrate the 'Sagittarius Month' with her soon. "Happy Birthday. I miss our home as is, and to top it up today I am missing being with you right there… cannot wait to celebrate Sagittarius Month with you in a few days. Love you Here are some of my favourite moments from this year. Some Quiet, some Clumsy, others Victorious (yes you killed it at the bowling alley) and some simply Rad. Heheh sry (sic)," he wrote in the caption.

Ali is carving his niche globally and has bagged a project with Gerard Butler titled Kandahar. Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, its plot is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency based in Afghanistan. He will also be seen alongside Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie’s famous detective novel of the same name. Meanwhile, Richa has films like Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in the pipeline.

