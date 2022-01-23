After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Daughter Got Captured On Cam, Fans Slam Broadcasters

PK actor Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child Vamika with cricketer Virat Kohli on January 11, 2021, had earlier requested her fans and media to respect her child's privacy by not revealing her face to the public. Media and fans have been respectful of the couple's decision and have shared blurred-out images of the toddler. However, a recent incident during the ongoing India Vs SA ODI match being held in Cape Town has enraged the fans.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter shown on live broadcast

During the ongoing tournament, actor Anushka Sharma came to support her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, along with her one-year-old child Vamika. During the LIVE broadcast, the camera was panned towards the 33-year-old actor in the stands with her daughter Vamika. The duo was captured on LIVE television resulting in the child's face being revealed to the public. It was not long before the video and the pictures of Vamika were shared on social media.

Anushka & Virat have always been saying that they want to keep vamika private from media



As a mother anushka brought her to the match



Even after so much of requesting the Cameraman revealed vamika face on Live 😪😪



Even it is accidentally 😏😏😏#ViratKholi #anushkasharma — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) January 23, 2022

They just showed Vamika with Anushka on live TV 😐 — Girish (@Chandra__Girish) January 23, 2022

Many fans were quick to slam the broadcasters for revealing Anushka Sharma's daughter's face on LIVE television despite the couple's request to refrain from sharing her pictures. One fan opined that it was not right to reveal Vamika's face even if it was done accidentally. They wrote, ''Anushka & Virat have always been saying that they want to keep Vamika private from media As a mother Anushka brought her to the match Even after so much of requesting the Cameraman revealed vamika face on Live.''

It was so wrong from SuperSport to show Vamika's face especially when Virat and Anushka had specifically asked not to do so.



People just don't respect the privacy of other people!!!! — Sohom (@AwaaraHoon) January 23, 2022

Guys, please please do not circulate Vamika's photographs on social media. The cameraman showed her and Anushka but please respect their privacy and keep whatever photographs you have, to yourself. #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli — Ishika (@IshikaMullick) January 23, 2022

Virat to all those Broadcasters and Cameraman of Supersport for showing Anushka & Vamika in the stands! 👀



We'll, honestly it was terrible thing of them to do that by not respecting the privacy they needed!#AnushkaSharma #Vamika #Virat #Kohli pic.twitter.com/bz4FxOgMIz — Jonah Abraham 😷 (@JonahAbraham26) January 23, 2022

Earlier last month, Anushka Sharma had penned a note to the paparazzi who respected couple's choices and did not reveal Vamika's face. She wrote,

''We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/videos will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

Image: @virat.kohli/Instagram