After Wedding With Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Snapped For The First Time In Mumbai; Watch

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with his 5-year-long girlfriend Alia Bhatt in a dreamy yet intimate wedding that took place at his Vatsu residence on April 14. Two days after the nuptials, the Bollywood couple hosted a grand wedding bash for their friends in the Bollywood industry. Now, as the celebrations have seemingly come to end, the Brahmastra fame has resumed work.

Ranbir Kapoor spotted for the first time after his wedding

The Brahmastra star reportedly had a meeting to attend in the Andheri locality of the entertainment capital, Mumbai on Sunday, April 17. The newlywed opted for a relaxed look in a checkered shirt that was matched with comfy trousers. While doing so, he taught fans a big lesson on how fashion and comfort can go hand-in-hand. Ranbir added a black cap to complete his casual look and gave fans another glimpse of his cap obsession. Take a look at the video below:

This comes just a day after Alia Bhatt shared a slew of stunning photos from her Mehendi ceremony on Instagram. The pictures gave fans a glimpse of how the groom squad put up a dhamakedaar performance for the bride. In addition to this, Ranbir Kapoor also paid a tribute to his late father Rishi Kapoor during his performance at the Mehendi ceremony. While sharing the photos online, Alia Bhatt penned a heartwarming caption explaining how the special day went for her. The actor wrote,

The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life.There are days… and then there are days like these!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding bash was attended by several prominent faces of the Bollywood industry including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and more. Speaking of the wedding ceremony, it was a close-knit affair between friends and family. Now, it appears that the newly married star has already resumed work. The star has Luv Ranjan's untitled and Sandeep Reddy Vanga starrer Animal in the pipeline.

Image: Varindar Chawla