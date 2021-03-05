After Wrapping Up 'Bachchan Pandey' Shoot, Jacqueline Enjoys In Jaisalmer, See Pics

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez who recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next film Bachchan Pandey took to her Instagram stories and shared some videos. The videos were of the actress from her "last night" in the beautiful city Jaisalmer. Grooving to some of the folk songs while having a great time in the desert, the actress shared videos where she can be seen rejoicing with her team.

Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys last night in Jaisalmer

In the first video, the Race 2 actress is seen dancing to Rajasthani folk songs with local dancers. She captioned the video and wrote, “Best night ever! Last night Jaisalmer.” Another video captured the moonlight on the desert as the folk singer performed on the stage. The area was decorated, where diyas were lit up and small huts with lights were set up on the deserts to make Jacqueline’s last night in the city more memorable.

Jacqueline who will be seen in a different role in the upcoming film took to Instagram and shared a post while announcing her wrap-up. Sharing a glimpse of her looks from the film, the actress wrote, “Had so much fun playing this character for #BachchanPandey. @kritisanon you are amazing!! Love you loads.”

Interestingly, the upcoming Bollywood film, Bachchan Pandey, will feature the Housefull 4 actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in lead. A week back, Fernandez had revealed that she will be playing a pivotal character in the film via a social media post. Meanwhile, the film will make the Bollywood debut of popular TV actor Gaurav Chopra, who will play the character of the antagonist. Apart from Jacqueline, a couple of days back, Kriti also shared her shooting experience while announcing the wrap-up. "One of the best, most fun, and memorable schedules I have had so far. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughter, gaming sessions, and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace", (sic) she wrote then.

