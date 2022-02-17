'Afwaah': Bhumi Pednekar Joins Hands With Nawazuddin Siddiqui For Sudhir Mishra's Next

Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Badhaai Do, in which she took on a lead role alongside Rajkummar Rao and Chum Darang. She is all set to join hands with the fan-favourite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and will be seen starring opposite him and others in the upcoming Sudhir Mishra directorial. The 32-year-old actor took to her Instagram account on Thursday and revealed that the film is titled Afwaah and it will go on floors soon.

Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in upcoming film 'Afwaah'

Pednekar headed to social media to break the exciting news as she mentioned that she would soon be shooting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor mentioned she was 'beyond excited' to be part of Sudhir Mishra's film and mentioned it was a 'quirky thriller'. Mishra has directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Serious Men and is also known for his work in Daas Dev, Inkaar, Yeh Saali Zindagi, etc.

Afwaah will mark Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first collaboration and fans are excited to see what the project has in store for them. Making the announcement Pednekar wrote, "Officially a part of the biggest #Afwaah of the year! Beyond excited to feature in #SudhirMishra’s quirky thriller #Afwaah along with versatile actor @nawazuddin._siddiqui. Looking forward to reuniting with maestros like @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar. @tseriesfilms @benarasmediaworks #Afwaah to start filming soon!"

Bhumi was last seen in Badhaai Do, in which she gets into a marriage of convenience with Rajkummar Rao's character. The film is being hailed for its LGBTQIA+ representation and has become the talk of the town. Bhumi Pednekar will join hands with Rao yet again for the duo's upcoming film Bheed, which will be helmed by Anubhav Sinha.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also has others films in the works apart from Afwaah. He will soon be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, in which Bollywood's Kangana Ranaut will put on her production cap. The film will also star Avneet Kaur and recently wrapped up its filming. He will also star in a quirky romantic drama titled Noorani Chehra, which will be helmed by Navaniat Singh. He will be seen sharing the screen with debutant Nupur Sanon and the duo began filming a few days ago.

(Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar, @nawazuddin._siddiqui)