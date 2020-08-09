Age Limit On Film Set: Big B Asks For 'alternate Work Jobs'; Fan Shares Creative Proposal

"But if you want to do something which will last forever, then we suggest that you open a Peace Shop… Sell Peace… that shop can never go out of business," wrote a fan to Amitabh Bachchan after the actor asked for 'alternate work job suggestions' from his fans a.k.a extended family. Bachchan's comment came after Bombay High Court on Friday quashed the provisions of the two circulars issued by the Maharashtra government that barred TV and film artistes above 65 years of age from resuming shootings and related work during the coronavirus lockdown, terming them "discriminatory".

The Bollywood veteran, who returned home after testing negative for COVID-19 last week, said it may be "packers" for the senior workforce in the film industry as legal procedures take time to come to effect.

After reading a fan's creative proposal of opening a 'Peace Shop', Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "my job is now insured" and shared some 'laughing out loud' emojis.

Sir, if you wish to do nothing, yet you want to feel as if you are something, then we suggest that you become the President of the United States… But if you want to do something which will last forever, then we suggest that you open a Peace Shop… Sell Peace… that shop can never go out of business… Let us draft a flowchart for you to prepare for the venture… 1) Vision - To provide a rolling plan for ways and means to acquire and sustain peace… 2) Mission - Make sure that it remains a rolling plan… Peace alive is peace dead… 3) Amis and Objectives - Define Peace, develop immeasurable standards for peace, and draft governance models for ensuring that the standards are impossible to achieve… 4) Policies - Develop and enforce codes of conduct which will make the objectives happen… 5) Systems - Draft and build an organisation of functions which are both horizontally and vertically indefinite… Make sure that everything and everyone is included… 6) Procedures - Develop and establish procedures for each function such that no single procedure is standalone… every procedure must rely on another to produce results… 7) Standards - Establish standards for each procedure… Make sure that the standards are not auditable… we live in a democracy… Use the preamble to beat audits… 8) Codes of Practice - Adopt all new codes of practice… Remember, history is recorded for telling us what has been defeated in the past… Historical successes are compromised… — We sincerely hope that you will lead our temporary enterprise… We will wrap it up as soon as it shows signs of positive results…

Bachchan, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were all admitted at the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19 in July. While Abhishek tested negative on Saturday and returned home, Aishwarya (46) and Aaradhya (eight), who were initially quarantining at their home, were shifted to the hospital on July 17 and were discharged 10 days later.

Amitabh Bachchan finally clicks a selfie after coming back home from hospital

