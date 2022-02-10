Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap marked the big Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty. The film first got a theatrical release following which it made its way to the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar later in January. The Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer is helmed by Milan Luthria, the film came as the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 and chronicled the passionate love tale of Ishana and Ramisa.

WithTadap, Ahan Shetty joined the list of actors including Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra who got a big-ticket launch under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Recently, the actor got candid and opened up on his journey in the industry. The Tadap actor also hinted towards his upcoming projects.

Ahan Shetty opens up on his journey in Bollywood

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Ahan Shetty opens up on his launch and talks about the pressure he faced being a part of a big banner film. To which the actor revealed that he did not take any pressure and just focused on giving his hundred per cent. The actor also opened up on being compared to Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra, to which he said that he looks up to them and wishes to be in a space similar to them. Adding to which Ahan said:

“I definitely want to be known as a star, but also a good actor. Why can’t I be both? The three names we spoke off have had a fantastic career so far and I hope I can be in a space similar to them.”

Upon asking about his future projects and what kind of genre he would like to work in, the actor told Pinvilla:

"I am trying to explore all genres and am open to doing a wide variety of roles. We will be announcing my second film soon,I want to do a comedy film as well as a rom-com."

Ahan Shetty hinted towards his future projects and said-

"There are films in the pipeline and will be announced soon. I do have a four-film deal with Sajid Nadiadwala and I am very excited for another collaboration with him soon. We have been very excited about our next film”

Image: Instagram@ahan.shetty