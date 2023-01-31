Ahan Shetty Shares Picture-perfect Family Moments From Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding

Ahan Shetty recently treated his fans with beautiful family pictures from his sister Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding. The 'Tadap' actor shared a set of pictures, including a family portrait that featured his parents - Sunilet Shetty and Mana Shetty, Athiya Shetty and himself.

Ahan's post also featured a picture of him and Athiya Shetty. Other pictures gave a glimpse of the actor from the many wedding festivities and also the beautifully decorated wedding venue - Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Us."

In the pictures, Ahan and the entire Shetty family can be seen dressed in beautiful ethnic outfits. The family portrait showed Suniel Shetty wearing a modest navy blue short kurta with a white pyjama, Mana Shetty could be seen sporting a traditional Kanjivuram silk soft-tissue handloom saree with elegant saffron and cream colours.

Meanwhile, the bride - Athiya Shetty, looked pretty in a pink and golden Kanjivuram silk saree. She embodied the spirit of the occasion and looked as gorgeous as ever. Ahan Shetty, on the other hand, wore an off-white chikankari kurta pyjama.

In other pictures, Ahan Shetty wore different brown and pink kurtas.

Check out the actor's pictures below:

More on KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on January 23. It was a majorly private affair with close friends and family members in attendance. The wedding ceremony received a lot of media attention.

The couple in an identical Instagram post shared their wedding pictures and wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will most likely hold their wedding reception post-IPL, according to Suniel Shetty.