Ahan Shetty Bids Farewell To Chelsea FC's Pedro And Willian With Special Posts; See Pics

Ahan Shetty is one of the biggest football fans among the star kids of Bollywood. The actor has never shied away from expressing his support for Chelsea Football Club over the years. Hence as some of the great players from the club depart, the star shared a small tribute on his Instagram stories. Chelsea Football Club has been getting heartfelt messages from fans who have been heartbroken over the departure of Willian and Pedro from the club. Ahan Shetty too seemed quite sad to watch the two players depart from the club after giving years of amazing performances through their matches.

Ahan Shetty shares the news of Pedro and Willian leaving Chelsea

Over the years, Pedro and Willian have done their bit for Chelsea FC and have managed to create a name for themselves in the football world. Thus the two top players leaving their club at such times comes as a shock to fans of the esteemed club. However, fans have eventually accepted and wish to see both Willian and Pedro back on the field soon someday. The club too honoured them by giving them a heartfelt goodbye post which has been posted on the official social media handle of the Chelsea Football Club. Ahan Shetty too who was moved by this news and shared the picture post of the players on his Instagram stories.

Ahan Shetty did not caption the image or add any messages to it. However, like many Chelsea FC fans, one could imply that the actor is a fan of the club and the players and thus was sad to see two prime players exit the club. In the past, Ahan Shetty has been spotted numerous times being a part of football events. Ahan, in the past, has played alongside Ranbir Kapoor who is an avid football fan as well. Prior to the pandemic, the actors would often be spotted training or being a part of a football game in stadiums. Thus as a football lover, Ahan Shetty paid his tribute to Willian and Pedro who were considered to be two of the most amazing players for Chelsea FC.

