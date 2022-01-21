Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria's 'Tadap' To Debut On Disney+ Hotstar On Jan 28; Check Details

After spreading its charm on the big screen, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap is set to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar later in January. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film came as the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 and chronicled the passionate love tale of Ishana and Ramisa.

Tadap to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 28

Taking to their Instagram handle on Friday, January 21, Disney+ Hotstar made the announcement and wrote, "Get ready to witness Ishana and Ramisa's daring love story. #Tadap starts streaming from 28th January." Ahan Shetty and Tara also updated their Instagram handles with the announcement.

The film's plot revolved around Ahan Shetty's Ishana and US-return Ramisa, portrayed by Tara. The two fall in love with each other after meeting in Mussoorie and plan to live together for the rest of their lives. However, Ramisa's father does not agree with their relationship and tries to break them off. Apart from Tara-Ahan, the film also features Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film comes as one of the major releases on the OTT platform in January, along with films like Akhanda and Bro Daddy.

Meanwhile, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment recently posted a video of Ahan Shetty practicing stunts on the motorbike for the film. Taking to their Instagram handle, the makers posted the intriguing clip and wrote, "The bike which accompanied Ishana through his highs and lows in Tadap! Check out what went behind making it.". Take a look.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will be seen alongside Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor in Ek Villain Returns. The Mohit Suri directorial will witness a theatrical release on July 8, 2022. It is a sequel to Suri's 2014 hit Ek Villain, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, which followed the journey of a criminal, whose terminally ill wife is killed by a sadistic serial killer. She will also star alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. It will be another collaboration for them after Student of the Year 2.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AHAN.SHETTY)