Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'Tadap' Trailer Out; Netizens Review Action-romantic Film

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'Tadap' trailer has been released. Here's what netizens had to say about the romantic action movie that releases soon.

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to venture into Bollywood with Tadap. After teasing glimpses of the movie, the makers finally dropped the trailer of the action-romantic trailer. Bollywood debutant was seen showing various facets, right from action, romance to song and dance in the trailer. If the initial reactions are anything to go by, people seem to be impressed. Netizens gave their thumbs up to Ahan as they saw him for the first time.

'Tadap' Twitter reactions

As far as Ahan was concerned, some Twitter users called him 'dashing' and commented, "What a debut." One of the users said that it did not look like it was his first film. Words like 'mind blowing trailer' were mentioned by the netizens. A user even termed it as the 'best trailer of 2021'. Even his chemistry with the lead actress Tara Sutaria won praises, and one netizen wrote that it was 'beyond expectation'.

Ahan Shetty's debut film 'Tadap' trailer release

In the trailer, one could see Ahan beating up the baddies in style. He also displayed his fit physique. A highlight was the last scene, where he could be seen venting out his anger at Tara's character, with blood all over him. 

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tadap is the remake of the 2018 Telugu hit film RX 100. The original romantic-action drama featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. The movie is directed by director Milan Luthria. Presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap reunites Luthria with his longtime collaborator writer Rajat Arora.

The duo has worked on films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture and Baadshaho. The film's music is being scored by Pritam. The music composer has scored the music for the filmmaker's venture Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. The movie gears up for release on December 3. The tagline of the movie reads, 'An incredible love story'. Before his debut, Ahan is a regular in the paparazzi circuit of the film industry. He is regularly snapped at the football sessions of Bollywood stars which include Arjun Kapoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

