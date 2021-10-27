Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'Tadap' Trailer Out; Netizens Review Action-romantic Film

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to venture into Bollywood with Tadap. After teasing glimpses of the movie, the makers finally dropped the trailer of the action-romantic trailer. Bollywood debutant was seen showing various facets, right from action, romance to song and dance in the trailer. If the initial reactions are anything to go by, people seem to be impressed. Netizens gave their thumbs up to Ahan as they saw him for the first time.

'Tadap' Twitter reactions

As far as Ahan was concerned, some Twitter users called him 'dashing' and commented, "What a debut." One of the users said that it did not look like it was his first film. Words like 'mind blowing trailer' were mentioned by the netizens. A user even termed it as the 'best trailer of 2021'. Even his chemistry with the lead actress Tara Sutaria won praises, and one netizen wrote that it was 'beyond expectation'.

#AhanShetty in #TadapTrailer looked very strong….. It doesn’t feel that this is his first film….. Last scene gave me goosebump….. As said yesterday the music by Pritma da takes it to another level….. This film will bring back the couple audience ❤️❤️❤️ #Tadap — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 27, 2021

One of the best love story trailer of recent time#AhanShetty what a debut man

Surely next big thing in bollywood#ArijitSingh the king is back with

Tumse bhi zyada tumhe pyar kia#TaraSutaria hot and sexy as usual..romantic scenes were top notch

And #TadapTrailer is mind blowing pic.twitter.com/znMOsrJB01 — Ansh Thakur (@imthakuransh) October 27, 2021

Watched #TadapTrailer ..



Maximum Scenes of this movie based on Weekend moments between two soul.

I will definitely watch this movie in 1st weekend with weekend partner. She also look like #TaraSutaria ..

And mai to all-time #AhanShetty hu hi..



Khoob chalega 💦 pic.twitter.com/OEdSf0HGP8 — Lord Badass (@SalmanSupermacy) October 27, 2021

What an incredible killer for an love it's mind blowing story. Good stuff by Ishana & Ramisa.

Best wishes to the team tadap

Looking forward to seeing you at cinemas ❤️

😈❤️🔥 #TadapTrailer #AhanShetty #TaraSutaria pic.twitter.com/RpVwVA88ca — Hema Shroff (@Hemashroff_) October 27, 2021

Ahan Shetty's debut film 'Tadap' trailer release

In the trailer, one could see Ahan beating up the baddies in style. He also displayed his fit physique. A highlight was the last scene, where he could be seen venting out his anger at Tara's character, with blood all over him.

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tadap is the remake of the 2018 Telugu hit film RX 100. The original romantic-action drama featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. The movie is directed by director Milan Luthria. Presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap reunites Luthria with his longtime collaborator writer Rajat Arora.

The duo has worked on films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture and Baadshaho. The film's music is being scored by Pritam. The music composer has scored the music for the filmmaker's venture Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. The movie gears up for release on December 3. The tagline of the movie reads, 'An incredible love story'. Before his debut, Ahan is a regular in the paparazzi circuit of the film industry. He is regularly snapped at the football sessions of Bollywood stars which include Arjun Kapoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

