Ahan Shetty Undergoes Rigorous Workout For 'Tadap'; Father Suniel Shetty Shares Glimpses

Ahan Shetty, son of Indian actor Suniel Shetty is set to make his Bollywood debut with Tadap starring opposite Tara Sutaria. Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap is the remake of the Telugu-language film RX 100 that released in 2018. As Ahan has been training, his father shared a glimpse from his workout through his Instagram handle.

Ahan Shetty's workout session

As the upcoming romantic-action film demands a strong male character, Ahan has been working out rigorously. Suniel Shetty recently took to his Instagram to share a picture from Ahan's workout session for Tadap. The 25-year-old actor is being seen training for the movie rigorously in his father's Instagram story.

Ahan Shetty's debut with Tadap

Tadap casts Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film is directed by Milan Luthria while he and Sajid Nadiadwala co-produce the RX 100 remake. The Telugu original RX 100, which came out on July 12, 2018, cast Karthikeya Gummakonda, Payal Rajput, Ramki, and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles.

Ahan Shetty shared the first poster of his upcoming movie Tadap a week ago. The actor posed with Tara Sutaria and announced that the movie will release on September 24, 2021. Fans have been drooling over the film's poster ever since it was released.

Ahan, who has been continuously praised by his fans, also received praises from several celebrities. His sister, Athiya Shetty, commented on the first look of her brother's movie with several 'heart' emoticons while his father blessed him through his comment. Other celebrities including Aditya Seal and cricketer K L Rahul also commented on the post.

Fans of Ahan and Tara have also been showering the poster with their love. Several commented that they have been waiting for this movie while others spammed 'heart' and 'love' emoticons. The post garnered thousands of likes and comments within no time.

Ahan also shared another poster of the film posing solo. The actor described his character in the movie as fierce, rebellious as well as a lover. He further thanked director Milan Luthria for helping him bring this character to life.

Image Source: Ahan Shetty's Instagram

