Ahan Shetty Wishes GF Tania Shroff With Series Of Throwback Pics; Latter Says 'Miss You'

On March 29, 2021, Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a series of throwback pictures wishing his girlfriend, Tania Shroff. In the multiple throwback pictures, the couple can be seen having a gala time with each other. The last picture is a solo picture of Tania enjoying her drink. In the caption, Ahan simply wished Tania a happy birthday.

Ahan Shetty wishes Tania Shroff on b'day

In the pictures, the duo can be seen enjoying meals together, posing in front of a car, twinning with each other in polka dot orange outfits. The last picture showed Tania having a drink in her hand and sitting peacefully on a rock near the water body. Ahan tagged the place in the post as Mumbai, Maharashtra. As for the caption, he simply penned, “Happy birthday babe” with a white heart.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebrities took the opportunity to drop their wishes in the comments. Tania, too, was quick enough to respond to Ahan’s post. She wrote, “Thank you. I miss you” with a black heart and sad face emoticon. A fan called the couple, ‘Cutest’ and dropped heart-eyed face emoticons and a red heart. Another one wrote, “Have a sweet evening to the lovely couple”. A netizen commented, “Cute mate”. Another one wrote, “Happy birthday” with cake emoticons.

Who is Tania Shroff?

Tania is the daughter of Jaidev Shroff, an industrialist, and Roomila Shroff. As per Pinkvilla, Tania met Ahan through her brother, Varun Shroff, who studies in the same school as Ahan. The rumours of Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff dating each other surfaced on the internet in the year 2015.

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming romance-action drama, Tadap. In the film, he will be romancing The Student of the Year 2 debutant Tara Sutaria. The film is a remake of the Telugu flick, RX 100 which released in the year 2018. The actor has shared the poster of the film on his Insta handle. On March 10, 2021, he dropped a picture with the director, Milan Luthria.

In the candid picture, he can be seen fist-bumping with the director. Sharing the picture, he captioned it as, “It’s a wrap on my first film!! Going to hold on to these memories forever. Thank you to the whole team of TADAP and everyone who pushed me in ways I didn’t know I could”. Ahan also mentioned the release date of the film which is September 24, 2021.

