Ahan Shetty Wraps Up Debut Film 'Tadap', Says 'Going To Hold On To These Memories'

Ahan Shetty seems to be following his father Suneil Shetty's footsteps and is gearing for his Bollywood debut with the film titled Tadap. Ahan has been sharing constant updates about his debut film on social media and recently he shared that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. He also penned an emotional note about his experience.

Ahan Shetty's debut movie Tadap wrapped up

In the picture shared by Ahan, he is seen fist-bumping the director of the film Milan Luthria. Ahan is wearing a grey puffer jacket and sporting a thick beard in the photo. In the caption, he wrote that his debut movie has been wrapped up. He also wrote, "Going to hold on to these memories forever. Thank you to the whole team of TADAP and everyone who pushed me in ways I didn’t know I could".

As soon as the post was shared by Ahan, netizens have commented congratulatory messages on he post. Many have said that they are looking forward to seeing him in theatres while many wish him good luck for Tadap. See their reactions below:

'Tadap': Cast, release date, and other details

This movie is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Luthria, and Fox Star Studios. The cast of the film includes Tara Sutaria as the female lead, Sikandar Kher and Sharat Saxena among others. The movie is slated to receive a theatrical release on September 24, 2021.

A sneak-peek into Ahan Shetty's Instagram

Ahan Shetty's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He recently shared a new poster of his film to given a sneak-peek of his character in the film. He is sporting a rugged look in the poster as he is seen lying on a bike. He is also wearing several bracelets on his wrist. The title of the film is written in blood across the poster. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "He is Fierce, He is Rebellious, and he’s a Lover! Beyond grateful for this #sajidnadiadwala sir Thank you @milan.a.luthria for helping me bring this character to life".

