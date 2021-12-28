Ahan Shetty's B'day: Suniel Shetty, Athiya Wish Birthday Boy With 'love-filled' Captions

In the wake of Tadap movie's success, Ahan Shetty's father, Suniel Shetty and his sister, Athiya Shetty penned sweet birthday notes for him and shared them on social media along with his cute images. While Suniel Shetty wrote a heartfelt note for his son stating how he gave him so many reasons to be proud of Athiya Shetty went down memory lane and unveiled some of the cutest glimpses of the little Ahan Shetty from their childhood.

Suniel Shetty and Athiya's birthday wishes for Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a snazzy picture of his son, Ahan Shetty in which he can be seen sporting a white tee, blues jeans and white sneakers with a cool jacket on. He also penned a birthday note for his son while referring to him as his greatest pride and most of all his love. In the caption, he also mentioned how his son had given him so many reasons to be proud of him and added how his proudest moment was telling everyone that he was his son. While wishing him love, luck and adventure as he embarked on his exciting new journey, he encouraged him to work hard, work honest and be forever thankful for what he has. He further wished for him that all the choices he made would only lead him to greater happiness.

The caption read, "Happiest birthday wishes to my biggest joy , greatest pride and most of all my love… you have given me so so so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become but the proudest moment for me is telling others you are MY SON …I wish you love ,luck ,adventure as you embark on your exciting new journey… work hard ,work honest … be forever thankful for what you have… always look for love , kindness, positivity in others …. Always stop to help someone along the way … forgive yourself and learn when you make mistakes but most of all enjoy the journey …may all the choices you make only lead you to greater happiness…love , Ahan Shetty’s papa." (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists namely Dia Mirza, Salil Ankola, Abhishek Singh, Tania Shroff, Vikraant Singh, Rahul Dev, Warda Khan and others took to Suniel Shetty's Instagram post and dropped in sweet birthday wishes for the actor. As Ahan Shetty gained a massive fan following after the release of his debut movie, Tadap, many of his fans flooded the comments section with tons of birthday wishes for him. Ahan Shetty responded to his father's birthday wish through the comments by thanking him for everything while saying how much he loved him. Take a look at some of the fans reactions.

Even Ahan Shetty's sister, Athiya wished him on his birthday by sharing his cute childhood memories on Instagram. Take a look at some of Ahan Shetty's cutest childhood glimpses shared by his sister-

Image: Instagram/@suniel.shetty