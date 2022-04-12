Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding news has taken the internet by storm. Although the two stars have remained tight-lipped about their wedding, details about the big day are constantly surfacing online. The duo's family including Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and other family members have not confirmed the news yet. Rumours suggest that the couple's wedding festivities will take place between April 13 and April 17, 2022.

With the internet buzzing with the wedding rumours of the much-loved couple, recently, one of the dance videos of Neetu Kapoor from the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors has managed to grab netizens' attention.

Neetu Kapoor shakes leg with her co-judges on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors

Neetu Kapoor will soon be seen as the judge of COLORS TV's popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The actor often treats fans with a sneak peek into some fun off-screen moments along with her co-judges Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. Recently, Neetu took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she is seen grooving to her and Rishi Kapoor's hit number Khulam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono from the 1973 film Khel Khel Mein. In the clip, the actor was seen donned in a saree as she shakes leg with Nora Fatehi, Marzi Pestonji and Karan Kundrra, who is the host of the show.

Sharing the video, the evergreen actor captioned the post as "And funnn never ends 🤩🙌 @marzipestonji @norafatehi @dancedeewanejuniors @kkundrra". Here take a look at the video-

As soon as the video surfaced online netizens showered love on the post. Neetu Kapoor's Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section. Ace designer Manish Malhotra and Sikandar Kher also reacted to the post.

Neetu Kapoor reacts to the paparazzi's questions about Alia- Ranbir's wedding

In a viral video, Neetu Kapoor can be seen walking down to the sets with other co-judges Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. Suddenly, she spotted one of the paps and addressed him by saying, “this person asks too many questions.’ To which Marzi reacts and says, “No one will ask her questions now as she gets scared of too many questions asked.” Followed by Marzi, Nora backs him and says, “Yes please, avoid too many questions.” Further in the video, Neetu says, “Do not dare to ask questions at all”. Here take a look-

Image: Instagram@neetu54