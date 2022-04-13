Ahead Of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding, BFF Ayan Mukerji Spotted At Kapoor's Home

Bollywood's one of the most beloved couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is all set to tie the knot in a few days. As per several media reports, the couple's pre-wedding festivities are set to begin on April 13, while their nuptials will take place sometime between April 14 and 17. While the couple has not released any official statement about their marriage yet, the preparations for their big day have already begun in full swing. Recently, the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor's director friend Aya Mukerji at the actor's house fueled the rumours about the couple's wedding.

On Tuesday, April 12, Ayan Mukerji was spotted arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The filmmaker wore a white coloured t-shirt as he arrived in his car. When paparazzi began photographing him at the gate of the building, he urged them to let him go.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji share a deep bond and have been close friends for years. The two of them have worked together several times since 2009. Ayan Mukerji made his directorial debut with the 2009 film Wake Up Sid, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma. The director's second film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was also headlined by Ranbir Kapoor alongside Deepika Padukone. Ayan Mukerji is now working on the much-awaited film Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The three are now in a tight-knit circle and are often seen spending time together.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding prep

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's nuptials are set to take place on April 14, but the date might differ. The wedding festivities of the couple are set to kickstart on April 13. Ahead of their rumoured wedding, the couple's under-construction house, Krishna Raj Bungalow, was all decorated with strings of light. The multistory building was glowing in colours ahead of the couple's wedding. RK Studios and Ranbir Kapoor's apartment in the Vastu building were also decorated beforehand. The couple's pre-wedding festivities, including Mehendi, Cocktail and Sangeet are expected to take place at RK House in Mumbai, while their wedding will take place at Kapoor's Vastu residence. The guest list of the wedding includes Ayan Mukerji, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aamir Khan, and more celebs from the industry.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt