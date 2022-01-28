Ahead Of Deepika's 'Gehraiyaan', Watch These Bollywood Films On Complicated Relationships

Fans have been extending love to the recently released Gehraiyaan trailer and the film is set to be released in February. The film, which stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles, promises to be a blast with fresh and talented faces for its portrayal of modern day relationships. This is not the first Bollywood film which is based on complicated relationships, there are many such films that have attracted the fans with mind-blowing plots and performances by the actors.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is an Indian coming-of-age, romantic-drama film. It is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, which features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Bunny, where he goes on a path to rediscover himself. In the end, he reunites with the love of his life Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Naina.

Manmarziyaan

Tapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan comes in the list of top Bollywood films on complicated relationships. The movie revolves around a battle between love and husband material.

Barfi

The movie garnered bundles of praises for its unique plot as well as amazing performance of the cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Priyanka Chopra. Shruti love speech and hearing Barfi but married someone else. She meets him after some period of time and finds out that he is in love with an autistic girl.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The 2016 Indian Hindi-language musical drama film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan. It also stars Lisa Haydon, Imran Abbas and others as special guests. The movie deals with friendship, one-sided love, breakup, heartbreak and many more emotions.

Tamasha

The story revolves around Ved and Tara enjoying their holiday in Corsica and deciding to keep their real identities undisclosed. When Tara returns to Delhi, she discovers a new Ved who is trying to deal with some serious issues. The film stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

The Lunchbox

The story of this film gives a message that when people are not satisfied in their own house, they try and find any external source of happiness. The Lunchbox features a wife who is unhappy with her husband due to his busy schedule. The film stars Nimrat Kaur, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Haseen Dilruba

This film with a unique story line is based on a complicated relationship. A woman suspected of killing her husband narrates an interesting story about her marriage while investigating police officers looking for clues to arrest her.

