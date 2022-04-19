Ahead Of 'Jersey' Release, Shahid Kapoor Interacts With College Students At Event

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of one of the highly anticipated films, Jersey, which will hit the silver screens on April 22, 2022. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey follows the story of a sportsperson deciding to follow his dream while navigating his tumultuous relationship as a father and a husband.

The Udta Punjab actor is leaving no stones unturned to promote his upcoming sports drama flick and just days before the release of Jersey, Shahid interacted with the college students at SVKM's Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.

Shahid Kapoor promotes Jersey at N.M. College

Ahead of the release of Jersey, Shahid Kapoor, who will be essaying the role of a cricketer, chose to promote his forthcoming film in N.M. College of Mumbai. Several pics shared by the entertainment photographer account, Viral Bhayani, see the Kabir Singh fame getting clicked with his fans. See the pics here:

The caption shared by the verified paparazzi account read, "Ahead of the Jersey storm hitting the nation, superstar @shahidkapoor interacts with college students at an event held in the city! The film is set to release on 22nd April!" Fans were quick to take this into notice and the comment section is proof of it. Netizens dropped hearts in the comments section, saying that the upcoming film will be a hit.

The handsome hunk even shared the photographs on his Instagram handle. He captioned his post as, "Eye of the tiger". Shahid looked dapper in a white shirt that had a tiger printed over it. He paired the shirt with black coloured pants and black formal shoes. See the post here:

More on Jersey

After facing multiple postponements, Shahid Kapoor starrer is all set for a theatrical release. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, other prominent actors in the film will include Pankaj Kapur as Madhav Sharma, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar aka Kittu, and Shishir Sharma as Atul, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergil, Rudrashish Majumdar as Rudra Juneja, Rituraj Singh and others.

Jersey was supposed to release on April 14 alongside Yash starrer KGF 2, but the film landed in legal soup after a writer named Rupesh Jaiswal moved to the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the release. Jaiswal had claimed that the story, plot and concept of the film belonged to him. But, as per a report by Bar & Bench, ruling in favour of Jersey, the Bombay HC had dismissed the stay on the upcoming film.