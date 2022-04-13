Ahead Of 'KGF 2' Release; Know All About Franchise's Star Srinidhi Shetty Alongside Yash

With just hours left for the release of KGF: Chapter 2, fans are beaming with excitement to witness superstar Yash reprise his role as Rocky. The period action drama, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, will see Rocky go up against Adheera, (played by Sanjay Dutt) and other foes as they attempt to rule the Kolar Gold Fields.

Apart from Yash, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest. The model and actor made her acting debut with the first instalment of KGF in 2018, for which she received overwhelming love from critics and fans alike. Ahead of KGF 2 release, here's all you need to know about its leading lady.

Here's all you need to know about KGF 2 star Srinidhi Shetty

Born on October 21, 1992, Srinidhi attended Sri Narayana Guru English Medium School before attending St. Aloysius Pre-University College. She further enrolled in a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering course from Jain University, Bangalore, and graduated with distinction.

Her pageantry career emanated from her participation in the Clean & Clear-sponsored Fresh Face contest, post which she went on to be a part of several such events. A breakthrough for the actor came in 2016 when she won the Miss Diva Supranational pageant and later represented India in Miss Supranational 2016, which was also won by her. She became the second Indian woman to bag this title.

Apart from being cast in KGF and its sequel, Srinidhi Shetty has also been roped in for the Tamil action thriller film Cobra alongside Vikram. Directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film marks Srinidhi's Tamil debut, while cricketer Irfan Pathan will also be seen in his acting debut. The multilingual project has been made in the languages -Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

More about Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2

The period drama, which is all set to release on the big screen on April 14, 2022, also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj among others in pivotal roles. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, KGF 2 will become the first Kannada flick to release in IMAX.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SRINIDHI_SHETTY)