Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film Raksha Bandhan, in which he will play the lead role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. As the makers of the film recently unveiled the trailer, it featured Akshay Kumar playing the lead role of a brother to four unmarried sisters who refuse to get married before his sisters. The trailer further depicts his struggle to get his sisters married while trying to keep his love interest, played by Bhumi Pednekar, waiting for the same. As the fans eagerly await the release of the film on August 11, 2022, Akshay Kumar opened up about his bond with his sister Alka Bhatia and revealed how they rarely fight.

Akshay Kumar unveils the bond he shares with sister Alka Bhatia

As per Pinkvilla, the trailer launch event of Raksha Bandhan depicted Akshay Kumar talking about the bond he shares with his sister. He stated how they rarely fight with each other and added that she has been his biggest support. Adding to it, he also revealed that he is everything to her. "Me and my sister rarely fight. In 7-8 years we would fight over little things. In fact, kabhi ladte hi nahi hum. But yes, she is my biggest support, she is everything to me, and I am everything to her. She is also one of the producers of the film," he stated.

More about Raksha Bandhan

Helmed by Anand L Rai, the forthcoming family drama stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The two actors have earlier shared the screen space in the social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Kathaa. The movie will also feature Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sadia Khateeb, and Abhinay Raj Singh in supporting roles. Bankrolled by Color Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films in association with Zee Studios, the movie will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

As Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan will compete with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office, the actor also reacted to the same and stated that it was not a clash, but two big movies coming together. "I won't say we are clashing, we are trying to bring our film to the people,” he added.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar