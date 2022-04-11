Ahead Of Ranbir-Alia Rumoured Wedding, Students Dedicate Special Art Work To Couple

The entire film industry is buzzing with the wedding rumours and reports of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have reportedly been dating for five years. Although the couple is yet to officially confirm the same, several media reports claim that the grand wedding is set for April 13, 2022. Moreover, as per Pinkvilla, the ceremony will be held at Kapoor's ancestral home RK House.

Despite no confirmation, many fans are celebrating the rumoured nuptials and keenly following the developments of the wedding. Days before the rumoured ceremony, a few students from a reputable art college decided to present a special early wedding gift to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Students dedicate special art congratulating Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding

As per media reports and images shared on social media, students of Gurukul Art college organized a special art activity to congratulate the Brahmastra couple on their wedding. The artwork included hand-painted portraits of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with illustrations of weddings in the background. One of the paintings also read, ''Le jayenge, le jayenge dil wale dulhaniya le jayenge''.

More on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding

As mentioned earlier, reports and rumours of the grand wedding have been making rounds on the internet for over a week now. From visuals of Ranbir Kapoor's house being prepped for the wedding to Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt responding to the rumours, the speculations are being flared up with each passing day. In the latest development, as per ANI, Alia Bhatt is reportedly set to don a Sabyasachi lehenga for the celebration.

Moreover, entertainment content creator and Bollywood photographer Varindar Chawla captured a vehicle entering the RK residence and unloading chairs and tables seemingly for the big day. Additionally, pictures of a van with packages from the Sabyasachi Mukherjee's designer brand entering the premise are making rounds on the internet and fueling the rumour mill.

Image: Varinder Chawla

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to appear in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra where the couple reportedly met and fell in love. The film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna will be released on September 9, 2022, in theatres.

Image: Varindar Chawla