Ahead Of Ranbir-Alia's Marriage, Revisiting Fond Memories Of Rishi-Neetu Kapoor's Wedding

Last Updated: 13th April, 2022 18:00 IST

Although actor Rishi Kapoor died of cancer on April 30 in 2020, Neetu Kapoor and his family kept him alive in their heart and memories as they would frequently his pictures on social media.

Days ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, a wedding invitation claiming to be Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's made rounds on the internet.

Actor Raveena Tandon had taken to her social media to share this rare picture with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote, ''It is treasure for me'.'

On April 13, Neetu Kapoor took to social media to reminisce about her engagement day with the caption, ''Fond memories of Baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979."

The star duo worked in 12 films together like Do Dooni Chaar, Kabhi Kabhie, Zinda Dil, Amar Akbar and Anthony, Dhan Daulat and more.

Ranbir Kapoor's parents, actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tied the knot on January 22, 1980. The couple had gotten engaged in 1979 on the 13th of April.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.