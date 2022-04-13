Last Updated:

Ahead Of Ranbir-Alia's Marriage, Revisiting Fond Memories Of Rishi-Neetu Kapoor's Wedding

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's grand wedding ceremony, take a look at some rare pictures from the former's parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's wedding.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
ranbir kapoor-Alia Bhatt
1/6
Image: Twitter/@Filmwindow1

Ranbir Kapoor's parents, actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tied the knot on January 22, 1980. The couple had gotten engaged in 1979 on the 13th of April.

ranbir kapoor-Alia Bhatt
2/6
Image: Twitter/@cinestaan

The star duo worked in 12 films together like Do Dooni Chaar, Kabhi Kabhie, Zinda Dil, Amar Akbar and Anthony, Dhan Daulat and more. 

ranbir kapoor-Alia Bhatt
3/6
Image: Instagram/@filmygalaxy

On April 13, Neetu Kapoor took to social media to reminisce about her engagement day with the caption, ''Fond memories of Baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979." 

ranbir kapoor-Alia Bhatt
4/6
Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon

Actor Raveena Tandon had taken to her social media to share this rare picture with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote, ''It is treasure for me'.'

ranbir kapoor-Alia Bhatt
5/6
Image: Twitter/@filmygyantelly1

Days ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, a wedding invitation claiming to be Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's made rounds on the internet. 

ranbir kapoor-Alia Bhatt
6/6
Image: Instagram/@the_indian_wedding_planner

Although actor Rishi Kapoor died of cancer on April 30 in 2020, Neetu Kapoor and his family kept him alive in their heart and memories as they would frequently his pictures on social media. 

