Ahead Of Ranbir-Alia's Marriage, Revisiting Fond Memories Of Rishi-Neetu Kapoor's Wedding

Quick links:
Ranbir Kapoor's parents, actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tied the knot on January 22, 1980. The couple had gotten engaged in 1979 on the 13th of April.
The star duo worked in 12 films together like Do Dooni Chaar, Kabhi Kabhie, Zinda Dil, Amar Akbar and Anthony, Dhan Daulat and more.
On April 13, Neetu Kapoor took to social media to reminisce about her engagement day with the caption, ''Fond memories of Baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979."
Actor Raveena Tandon had taken to her social media to share this rare picture with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote, ''It is treasure for me'.'
Days ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, a wedding invitation claiming to be Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's made rounds on the internet.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.