Ahead Of Ranbir-Alia's Much-awaited Wedding, A Look At B-town Couples' Haldi Outfits

Ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, take a look at some of the popular couples like Vicky-Katrina, Vikrant-Sheetal & others' Haldi outfits.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Image:Instagram@vikrantmassey

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on 14 Feb 2022. Soon after the wedding, the actor shared glimpses of his Haldi on his Instagram handle. They looked charming in yellow and white.

Image:Instagram@vickykaushal09

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was one of the most talked-about weddings of 2021. The duo stunned in colour-coordinated ethnic outfits for their Haldi and danced their heart out.

Image:Instgaram@imouniroy

Mouni Roy looks stunning in this white coloured outfit accessorised with floral jewellery. Her husband Suraj Nambiar too colour-ordinated with Mouni for their Haldi ceremony.

Image:Instagram@yamigautam

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4 last year. The actor opted for a yellow coloured traditional wear with a red dupatta for her Haldi ceremony.

Image:Instagram@sonamkapoor

Bollywood's Fashionista Sonam Kapoor chose to wear a designer lehenga with embroidered work on her Haldi.

