Ahead Of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding, Neetu Kapoor Warns Paps Over Asking Questions

The internet is abuzz with the news of actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. Amid the speculations that are hovering on the Internet, the celebrations that might have kick-started for the couple, have left the fans excited. Though the two stars have remained tight-lipped about their wedding, the paparazzi has been reaching out to Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor for the details.

Amid all the speculations, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor who is currently serving as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors was spotted by the paps outside the show’s sets. On being asked about the wedding details and the date which is considered to be fixed for the festivities, the veteran actor gave a befitting reply to the paps.

Neetu Kapoor reacts to paparazzi's questions on wedding

In a viral video, Neetu Kapoor can be seen walking down to the sets with other co-judges Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. Suddenly, she spots one of the paps and addressed him by saying, “this person asks too many questions.’ To which Marzi reacts and says, “No one will ask her questions now as she gets scared of too many questions asked.” Followed by Marzi, Nora backs him and says, “Yes please, avoid too many questions.” Further in the video, Neetu says, “Do not dare to ask questions at all”

Earlier, dressed in a red saree as she takes a walk to her vanity van, the actor was caught up with the paps. She says, “Ye kya hai? Mere baal bhi bane nahi hai, chappal pehna hai… look bhi nahi hai.. aur aap picture le rahe ho?" (What is this? I’ve tied my hair like this and have worn slippers, and don’t have the look, and you are clicking the pictures like that”

As she makes her way to her van, the paps seem to cover her way, and while entering her van, a pap asks her,” Ma’am shadi ko abhi kitne dinreh gaye hain?” (How many days are left for the wedding?”

To which she gives a savage response saying, “Aagey badho yaar, aapko kya hai kabhi bhi karein? kabhi bhi karein, main kyu bataun…" (Move forward, what do you have to do with it, they will do whenever they want. Why should I tell?)



IMAGE: Instagram/VarinderChawla/Ranbir_Kapoooor