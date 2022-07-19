Ahead Of 'Shamshera', Check Out Ranbir Kapoor's Films With Biggest Opening BO Collections

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film Shamshera, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 22, 2022. The actor is known for multiple films including Rockstar, Barfi, Sanju, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more.

Ahead of the release of Shamshera, here's a look at some of the actor's biggest openings at the box office over the years.

Ranbir Kapoor's top 5 opening Box office collections

Sanju

The 2018 film based on the life of Sanjay Dutt did exceedingly well at the box office. The film saw Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the shoes of Dutt and the film minted a whopping total of ₹ 34.75 cr on its very first day at the box office. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt himself, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and others.

Besharam

As per a report by industry tracker Taran Adarsh, the film became the actor's second highest opening at the box office. It earned ₹ 21.56 cr and was all about Kapoor's character, Babli, who tries to change his ways after he falls in love.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani remains one of the actor's much-loved films and saw him playing the lead role alongside Deepika Padukone. The film earned ₹ 19.45 cr as it received a grand opening at the box office.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma became a much-loved duo after their role in the film. The movie minted a total of ₹ 13.30 cr on its first day at the box office and began to soar high from there.

Tamasha

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir shared the screen once again in 2015 for the much-loved film. The movie minted ₹ 10.94 cr and followed the duo as they formed a new bond while on a holiday in Corsica.

Shamshera release date

It is important to note that the above-mentioned films were released before the COVID pandemic and Shamshera will mark the actor's first film after COVID. His much-awaited film Shamshera will release on July 22, 2022, and will also star Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. As the release date of the film draws near, fans can't wait to see the actor on the big screen once again.

