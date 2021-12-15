Ahead Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home's' Release, Check How Many Spider-Man Movies Are There?

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to release in theatres this week and has already shattered several pre-booking records. The movie has hyped the fans ever since its trailer got released and featured some of the iconic villains from the previous franchise return. As we wait for Spider-Man: No Way Home to hit theatres, here is a list of previous Spider-Man movies.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy (2002- 2007)

Spider-Man- 2002

Spider-Man 2- 2004

Spider-Man 3- 2007

The first instalment of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy was released in 2002 and featured Tobey Maguire essaying the role of the web-slinger. Raimi's adaptation of Spider-Man was one of the first live-action movies based on the web-slinger and was under development for almost 25 years. Spider-Man is credited for redefining the modern superhero genre and was followed by Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3. Spider-Man 2 is widely regarded as one of the greatest superhero films ever made and was a huge commercial success in the box office.

Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin were some of the main antagonists of Raimi's Spider-Man franchise. The trilogy starred Kristen Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, the love interest of Peter Parker. The movie franchise received widespread critical acclaim and won numerous accolades.

Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man Series (2012–2014)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Marc Webb's version of Spider-Man introduced Andrew Garfield as the new web-slinger taking the baton forward from Tobey Maguire. The reboot garnered acclaim, with critics praising Andrew Garfield's performance, Webb's direction, visual, James Horner's musical score, and the realistic re-imagining and portrayal of the title character.

The Amazing Spider-Man series was originally intended to continue with two sequels and several spin-offs, most notably films centred on Venom and the Sinister Six. Owing to conflicts between the studio and Andrew Garfield and the Sony Pictures hack, all subsequent instalments were cancelled and a new iteration of the character, portrayed by Tom Holland was introduced in MCU.

Jon Watts' Spider-Man series

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

On February 9, 2015, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios announced that Spider-Man would appear in the MCU, with the character appearing in an MCU film and Sony releasing a Spider-Man film co-produced by Feige and Pascal. Tom Holland's web-slinger was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War. Holland then went on to star in his solo film Spider-Man: Homecoming released in 2017 followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Amy Pascal the producer of Spider-Man confirmed the development of a sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home in addition to plans for the second trilogy of films set in the MCU in November 2021 ahead of No Way Home's release. Marvel Studios will return to co-produce the film with Sony Pictures and Pascal Pictures, with Tom Holland expected to reprise his role.

