Ahead Of 'Thalaivii', Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute At Jayalalithaa's Memorial In Chennai

Jayalalithaa was among the most successful leaders in Indian political history, and her life story is now set to come on screen soon through Thalaivii. Kangana Ranaut is stepping into the shoes of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, and the actor gave a glimpse of the respect she has for the leader. This was evident with the Tanu Weds Manu star and her team gearing up for the movie release by visiting the Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai.

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Jayalalithaa ahead of Thalaivii release

Kangana and the other members of the team paid a tribute to Jayalalithaa at her memorial at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday. The National Award winner was dressed in an orange saree with golden border and accesorised her look with a choker necklace and the 'gajra.' She could be see placing flowers at the memorial and she even bowed down to the leader as a mark of respect.

Tamil Nadu: Actor Kangana Ranaut pays tribute at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, ahead of the release of her film 'Thalaivii', that is based on the former CM. pic.twitter.com/Wb1puvjpgU — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

She was accompanied by AL Vijay, the director of the movie. Sharing her look on Instagram, she captioned it, "Always in the eye of the storm ….. looking at you storm ✌🏽#Thalaivii."

Thalaivii is releasing in theatres on September 10. The makers have been teasing numerous moments from the movie, that also trace Jayalalithaa's initial success as an actor

She was seen romancing Arvind Swami, who plays the role of late actor-turned-Tamil Nadu CM MG Rama Rao, in the song Teri Aankhon Mein. The movie also stars Madhoo in one of the lead characters.

Kangana also dazzlled as a dancer in the song Nain Bandhe Naino Se, in a teaser that was shared on Friday. The full song is set to be unveiled on Saturday. The 34-year-old called the movie as a 'biggest film of 2021' and called Jayalalithaa as a 'revolutionary leader.'

As per reports, the movie has been taken up for an Over-the-Top release soon as well. This was confirmed by Kangana herself when she replied to a post from a media person, that stated that the venture was coming out in Hindi on Netflix and in the South Indian languages on Amazon Prime.