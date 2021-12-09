As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are gearing up to tie the knot on 9 December 2021, more updates are heading your way. According to the sources of Republic Media Network, it was recently revealed that there have been special security measures and arrangements planned for the guests at the wedding venue at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan.

Vicky Katrina's wedding: Three-Layered Special Security

While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are soon to get married today at Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Rajasthan, numerous guests including Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, businessmen, and others have arrived to celebrate the special day of the couple. As the guests enjoy the wedding rituals with the duo, Vicky and Katrina, it was recently unveiled that three-layer security has been set up for the well-being of all the people who arrived for the wedding. It was also spotted that the local police administration has been constantly patrolling outside the fort for security purposes. When asked the reason behind regular patrolling, Local Police SHO Sonu Sogarwal stated that they have been provided with a set of guidelines that instructs them to keep patrolling outside the fort.

Vicky-Katrina's wedding is star-studded with numerous celebrities reportedly Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mani Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi, and others. The guests travelled in luxury cars from Jaipur airport to the wedding venue in Sawai Madhopur on 7 December 2021 and they are expected to check out the next day after the wedding rituals are performed, i.e. on 10 December. The couple has reportedly planned a white-themed wedding while they will be getting married in both Hindi and Christian traditions.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif