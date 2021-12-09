Ahead Of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina's Wedding, His Ex Harleen Sethi's Cryptic Post Goes Viral

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities are being held at the Six Senses fort Barwara, the fans have eagerly been awaiting to get updates on the same. Amidst the report of the ongoing wedding festivities, a social media post of Vicky Kaushal's rumoured ex-girlfriend, Harleen Sethi recently surfaced on the internet and went viral among the fans in no time.

Harleen Sethi's cryptic social media post about life

Amidst Vicky Katrina's wedding festivities, the former's alleged ex-girlfriend and actor, Harleen Sethi recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cryptic post to her Instagram stories. The post stated that continually looking for the meaning of life was like looking for the meaning of toast and added how it was sometimes better to just eat the toast. The note read, "Toast Continually looking for the meaning of life is like looking for the meaning of toast. It is sometimes better to just eat the toast." Here's how everyone reacted to her cryptic post-

#VickyKaushal's ex-girlfriend #HarleenSethi has recently shared a post speaking about a ‘meaning of life.’ Harleen shared a cryptic note - “Continually looking for the meaning of life is like looking for the meaning of toast. It is sometimes better just to eat the toast.” pic.twitter.com/eLBQqYgrs5 — Indian Box Office (@TradeBOC) December 8, 2021

On the other hand, it is a lesser-known fact that Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend, Harleen Sethi is a fabulous dancer and it will be interesting for the fans to learn that she recently performed belly dancing on one of Katrina Kaif's popular songs, 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from her movie, Sooryavanshi. Not only the fans but many people from the industry took to the comments section and praised her performance and mentioned how stunning she looked in the video. Watch the video-

Vicky Katrina Wedding updates

As the duo is all set to tie the knot today at their wedding venue, Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, they will be getting married in two different ceremonies, one will be the traditional Hindu ceremony including the seven pheras, the other one will be a Christian white wedding.

Rules and regulations at VicKat's wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have made sure that there will be strict security in and around the venue. As per a welcome note obtained by Republic Media Network, the couple has urged all guests to leave their mobile phones in their respective rooms and not click any pictures during any wedding and pre-wedding rituals.

