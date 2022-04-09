Ahead Of Wedding With Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Reportedly Staying At Hotel In Mumbai

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage speculations have become the major talk of the town in recent days. While the duo have maintained to be hushed about their big day, media reports suggest that the two might tie the knot next week. As the speculated wedding date nears, new revelations surrounding the couple's marriage talk surfaces online. Speaking of which, on Saturday afternoon, Pinkvilla reported that Ranbir Kapoor has been staying at a hotel in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor staying at a hotel?

If the report is to be believed then the Rockstar fame is currently busy with his professional commitments. Ranbir is reportedly filming Luv Ranjan's next in Aarey Colony. Owing to the same, he is seemingly staying at a hotel in Goregoan for the past two days. Meanwhile, his ladylove Alia Bhatt is prepping for the wedding ceremony in full swing in the Bandra locality of Mumbai, as per Pinkvilla. It is important to note that an official confirmation about the same from Ranbir Kapoor and his representatives is yet awaited.

This comes just days after Alia Bhatt's manager, personal security guard and PR team were spotted arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's residence on Thursday afternoon. Supposedly, a meeting about their marriage function was conducted at the time. Check out the video below:

On Friday, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor also dodged the marriage question at the launch event of Dance Deewane Juniors. When paps approached her, Neetu did a 'God Knows' gesture as she humbly refused to answer the question. However, when pressed more, Neetu Kapoor said, "Main toh bol rahi hu, ho gayi (I am saying, they're already married)". After her brief encounter with the press, Neetu laughingly went ahead to complete her professional commitment. Take a look at the video here:

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt haven't broken their silence on the wedding date, a report by Pinkvilla suggests that the wedding festivities of the couple will take place between April 13- April 17. Members close to both Kapoor and Bhatt families have been reportedly told to keep themselves free during this period. Seemingly, the wedding ceremony will be a close-knit affair that'll be attended by close friends and family members.

Image: Varindar Chawla