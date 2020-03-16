Ahil Asks Salman To 'Stop It'. Watch Their Cute Banter In This Video

'Just Do Whatever You Want To Do Man!'. This phrase has often been heard said by Salman Khan who follows his heart and does what he wants and nobody dares to stop him from doing what he wants to do. However, there is somebody who has the power the 'Race 3' star to say 'Stop It' and the superstar shared a laugh over it. This person is his little nephew Ahil. In a sweet banter during the trailer launch of Salman's upcoming home production 'Loveratri', Salman asked Ahil to 'stop it' and in return, the apple of his eye Ahil imitated Salman repeating 'Stop it'. Watch the video.

'Loveratri' marks the debut of Salman's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. And on Monday, August 6, the entire family was present at the trailer launch of the film to extend support to the budding talent from their family. However, it was Ahil who stole the show. At one point, Salman even joked about it asking Aayush, 'So how does it feel that your son is launched before you?' In fact, asking Ahil to 'stop it', Salman jokingly told Ahil, 'You behave well otherwise press will write badly about you.' Salman's cute banter with Ahil was definitely a treat for people present there and they were awestruck by this Mama-Bhanja camaraderie.

Meanwhile, 'Loveratri', the films marks the debut of Arpita Khan Sharma's husband, Aayush Sharma. The Warina Hussain is the film's leading lady and the movie is helmed by director Abhiraj Minawala who has previously worked with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Sultan' as an assistant director. Talking about their debut Aayush Sharma confessed that he had a sleepless night before the trailer launch and that he was quite nervous and anxious to know how the audience would react to the trailer. Similarly, Warina Hussain too expressed her nervousness saying that she had never been so nervous before even when she shot for the entire film but she felt it most before the trailer of her debut film was to be launched.



Set in the backdrop of Baroda, 'Loveratri' is a love story that takes place during the festive season of Navratri and focuses on how the couple fights for their love which takes them across borders. 'Loveratri' is all set to release on October 5, on the occasion of Navratri.