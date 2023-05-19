Ahmad Hussain Attends Filmfare Achievers Night For The Second Time In A Row

Everything that is about Bollywood has all our eyes and ears! Tell us if we are wrong, but you too are nosy about the tinsel town and its happenings. From award shows to celeb weddings and weekend parties, we wish to be a part of these starry events. However, only selected people can make it to these exclusive evenings, and Ahmad Hussain is one of them!

The entire internet knows this man for his super-engaging reels. He has a great sense of humour, which makes his content liked by a myriad of people. Being Dubai's leading content creator, it was obvious to see him at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. The event took place in Dubai and was attended by multiple luminaries of the Bollywood film industry. Among these well-known faces, even Ahmad Hussain was spotted. He wore a classic white Arabic outfit!

The influencer posted a few videos from the event, which featured clips of stunning performances from Sunny Leone, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, Mohamed Ramadan, and more. Well, this isn't the first time that Ahmad has been a part of this extravagant event. He is attending the show for the second time in a row.

On being a part of Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night for two consecutive years, here's what Ahmad Hussain says: "I love attending this event as each time I get to see some of my favorite celebs perform live. It gives me great joy to be a part of this event, and I really look forward to it every year. This award show truly honours artists from the entertainment world, and I hope it continues to do so. It's always a memorable evening at Filmfare!"

Last year, Ahmad had a meet-and-greet session with Rohit Bose Roy, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nawazuddin Siddique, and more. We hope to see him at the upcoming award show too.

Ahmad Hussain is a Dubai-based influencer who has left no stone unturned in entertaining people with his sense of humour. Since starting his journey years ago, he has amassed more than 100k followers on Instagram and is super active on other social media platforms. Many of his reels have even collected more than one million views. We hope he keeps creating such impressive content.