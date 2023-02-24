Ahmed Khan Gifts Luxury Car Worth Rs 2.4 Crore To Wife Shaira On 25th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood director Ahmed Khan and his wife Shaira Khan recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the choreographer-director gifted his wife a luxury car. He surprised his wife with her favourite car, Mercedes AMG G63.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shaira expressed her excitement and said that she loves cars. She further stated that Ahmed made their anniversary extra special by giving her the "best surprise". She said, "This was our 25th anniversary, and my husband surprised me with my favourite car, a Mercedes AMG G63. He always gets me the best surprises."

"He has gifted me all my favourite cars in the past, whether it’s my birthday or previous anniversaries. But this was our 25th anniversary, so he made it extra special. He is very loving, sweet, and I was shocked. The reaction I had was 'I couldn't believe it!’. My husband is the best. I love him, and he is the world to me," she added.

On their wedding anniversary, Ahmed and Shaira shared coordinated posts on Instagram. They shared a series of love-filled photos. Alongside the post, they wrote, "Celebrating 25 yrs in love. Like I always say there is no Shaira without Ahmed."

More about Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan

Ahmed Khan tied the knot with Shaira Khan on February 7, 1998. They run a production house together and have produced films including Paathshaala and Rashtra Kavach Om. They are proud parents to two sons Azaan Khan and Subhaan Khan.